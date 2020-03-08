By KEN WAMASEBU

Parents of the 15 pupils who died in a stampede at Kakamega Primary School on February 3 want the Education ministry to release findings of investigations into the tragedy.

They said the report should be made public and adequate measures taken to ensure safety in learning institutions.

During a surprise tour of the school on Friday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the ministry will not be rushed into releasing the report.

Prof Magoha described what happened as unfortunate and assured parents that safety measures had been taken.

"I'm here to find out how the pupils are progressing. I'm confident adequate measures have been put in place so learners can safely access classrooms," he said.

BUILDING OPEN

The parents, however, want the probe finalised and the report made public.

Ms Juliet Wishenga, who lost a daughter in the incident, questioned the manner in which the government is handling the matter.

“The building still accommodates pupils and yet we have not been told what happened. Allowing the pupils back before establishing the cause of the accident exposes them to a great risk," said Ms Wishenga.

She and other parents spoke at Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship Assemblies (Pefa) church during a memorial service for the 15 pupils.

SPIRITUAL MATTERS

Mr Victor Anyangu, whose daughter Bertha Munywele died in the incident, asked the school's management to identify a church to handle its spiritual matters.

“It is unfair for politicians to accuse churches of conducting prayers at the school. We need one of the churches identified to deal with the spiritual well-being of the pupils and teachers," he said.

Head teacher Mr Dickson Wanyangu attended the service.