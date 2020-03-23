By SHABAN MAKOKHA

Police in Kakamega County have arrested a priest who defied government orders by converging a prayer meeting in the church on Monday.

The cleric from Amalemba Catholic Church was arrested by police for contravening a presidential directive and assembling a prayer meeting with over 15 female leaders from the church.

Kakamega Central Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC) David Kabena said police had previously warned the priest three times against conducting church gatherings but he had defied them by continuing to hold prayer services.

Mr Kabena, however, did not reveal the name of the priest.

The government has directed citizens to keep a distance of at least one metre apart and banned large gatherings, including at churches, mosques and other worship places across the country.

“Today, during our normal crackdown on worship places, we found the father of Amalemba Catholic Church leading a prayer session with the female faithful in the church and arrested him. Leaders at all levels should lead in the fight against this dreaded disease,” said Mr Kabena.

Police in riot gear also moved around streets in Kakamega town and used tear gas to disperse crowds as a measure to contain spread of the new coronavirus.