A suspect last seen with the boy has been arrested for questioning.

By BENSON AMADALA

More by this Author

A village in Kakamega County is in mourning after a nine-year-old boy, who had been missing for the last two days, was found murdered and his body dumped in a thicket.

This comes amid General Service Unit operation in Matungu, Kakamega County, over bizarre gang killings.

MADRASA

Mrs Saida Rajab said her son, Ismail Shukkar left home to attend madrasa at a mosque in Kakamega town on Saturday but did not return.

Ms Rajab said she got worried after strange people started calling her to demand ransom before they could release her son.

A suspect last seen with the boy has been arrested for questioning. The boy’s body was dumped in a shallow tunnel in a thicket in Shitungu village.

Kakamega County Police Commander Wilkister Verah said the police had launched a manhunt for the suspects.

“The boy’s mother reported the incident to the police after she was called by a man who was demanding a Sh50,000 ransom before he could release the boy. Unfortunately, the boy has been found murdered. We have arrested one suspect for questioning,” said Ms Verah.

SECOND MURDER

Shitungu residents said this was the second murder in a month after the body of a woman was found dumped in the same thicket.

The attackers are reported to have slashed the woman on the head before dumping her body in the bush.

The villagers accused the local chief and village elders of failing to address the insecurity in the area.

ATTACK WOMEN

“We need the police and the county commissioner to intervene. Criminals hide in the bush and attack children and women,” a resident said on Sunday.