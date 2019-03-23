By BENSON AMADALA

Emotions ran high on Saturday as a secondary school teacher who was shot dead last week by her Administration Police lover was buried at her parents' rural home in Navakholo Sub-County in Kakamega.

Distraught parents of Christine Maonga vowed not to rest in their quest for justice for their daughter who was a teacher at Navakholo Secondary School.

The police officer, Mr Patrick Nyapara, is expected to appear in court on Monday for a mention of the case after the prosecution applied for a week to complete investigations.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Bildad Ochieng on Monday but the prosecution requested for more time to conduct investigations and avail the Ceska pistol in Nairobi for ballistic examination.

Investigating officer Leonard Kurgat said the suspect will undergo a mental assessment to ascertain whether he is fit to stand trial.

"We will conduct psychiatric assessment on the accused to ascertain whether he is fit to stand trial," said Mr Kurgat in an affidavit read to the court by Court Prosecutor Lydia Ombega.

Christine's mother, Rebecca Maonga narrated tearfully how she received a phone call informing her daughter had been shot dead by the AP officer.

She told mourners that she had earlier spoken to her daughter before she received the disturbing phone call.

"My daughter had called me complaining that the police officer had visited her place and had informed her that he would be seeking a transfer to Busia if she is transferred to a new school in the county," said Mrs Maonga.

She said her daughter asked her to speak to the police officer, to plead with him to leave her alone.

"I told my daughter to stay calm and avoid any confrontation with him. But before long, I got another call informing me that she had been shot dead," said Mrs Maonga.

Mr Fredrick Okumu, Christine’s father, said he had sacrificed a lot to ensure that her daughter got the best education so that she could support the family.

"I loved my daughter so much and did my best to give her a good education since for me she was an investment for the family. I feel so sad that her life has been cut short in such a cruel manner," said Mr Okumu.

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe asked Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to transfer police officers who had stayed in Navakholo for more than three years.

"I have no apologies to make for asking residents of Navakholo to turn up and hold demonstrations to protest the killing of their daughter," said Mr Wangwe.

He said he had spent money from the CDF kitty to construct houses for police officers in the Sub-County in the hope they would intensify patrol and improve security.