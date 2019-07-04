By SHABAN MAKOKHA

Shisisia village in Matawa, Mumias in Kakamega County is mourning the death of a mother and her two children who perished in a horrific road crash along Matawa-Indangalasia road in Matungu on Thursday morning.

The three were headed to a nearby hospital when they met their deaths.

Lilian Adhiambo, 25, and her children Davin Chiriswa, 3, and Wilbroda Murono, 7 months, were riding on a motorcycle when they were hit by a tractor.

An eye witness, Mr George Wanga, said the tractor had collected sand from River Nzoia and was heading in the same direction with the boda boda carrying Ms Adhiambo and her two children who were on their way to Indangalasia Dispensary in Matungu.

LOUD BANG

Mr Wanga said he was at River Nzoia when he heard a loud bang and when he rushed to the crash scene, he found three bodies lying on the road.

“It was absolutely shocking to discover there were three fatalities. It was heart breaking to see the woman with her two children dying on the road as there was nothing we could do to save them,” Mr Wanga said.

He said the deaths would have been avoided if the driver of the tractor was more careful.

“He knocked the motorcycle from behind and drove over the passengers crashing them,” he added.

ARRESTED

Mumias Traffic Base Commander Agnes Habbart confirmed the incident.

She said the driver of the tractor was arrested and will be charged with careless driving.

The rider of the motorcycle escaped with minor injuries.

BODA BODA CRASHES

“I am highly concerned with the increase in traffic accidents [involving] boda bodas and urge other road users to be cautious,” said Ms Habbert.

The bodies of the three were moved to St Mary’s Hospital mortuary.

The dead woman’s husband, Mr Patrick Chiriswa, said he had lost his entire family.

“I am grieving the tragic deaths of my wife and our two daughters. I only had the two daughters and now that they have been killed alongside their mother. I have been left alone without anybody else in my house. It is difficult to explain or deal with the shock of the horrific crash,” a distraught Mr Chiriswa said.