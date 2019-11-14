Two watchmen were murdered at Mirere market in Matungu, Kakamega County on Wednesday night barely a day after police arrested a suspected ring leader of the outlawed 42 Brothers gang. The gang terrorised and killed people in the area earlier this year.

Police gunned down a suspected gangster who was among the gang that raided and terrorised residents on Wednesday night.

Gerald Ojwang' and Peter Opata who are watchmen at Mirere market were murdered at around 1am. Police gunned down one of the attackers while others fled.

CATTLE RUSTLING

Matungu Sub-County Police Commander Alex Ndili said he was alerted by the public at around 3am that armed robbers had broken into a shop.

“We responded immediately and cornered the thieves who had entered the shop through a wall they had dug on the wall. We gunned down one of them (while), two escaped,” said Mr Ndili.

Kakamega County Police Commander Bernard Muli said the Mirere incident was linked to cattle rustling.

“We discovered cattle footprints and cow dung from the scene where one of the watchmen was killed. The animals that had been stolen from Bungoma County were being driven to Busia,” said Mr Muli.

DISRUPT KCSE

He added that the guards might have attempted to stop the thieves from driving away the cattle.

On Tuesday, Mr Ndili said the suspected ring leader of the dreaded killer gang Kenson Bramwel Odera alias Brian fled to Uganda.

“We have been looking for him (Mr Odera) and others who masterminded the maiming and killing of innocent people in Matungu,” he said.