By SHABAN MAKOKHA

More by this Author

Police have arrested a man suspected to be the ringleader of the outlawed 42 Brothers group that terrorised and killed people in Kakamega early this year.

According to Matungu Sub-County police boss Alex Ndili, the suspect, Kenson Bramwel Odera alias Brian, fled to Uganda when security agencies intensified operation in Matungu after at least 20 people were killed by the gang.

“We have been looking for him and others who masterminded the killings and led young boys into maiming and killing innocent people in Matungu,” said Mr Ndili.

Mr Ndili said officers acting on a tip-off laid a trap and arrested the suspect while he was hiding in his mother’s house Emakale village.

He said officers seized police uniform and equipment used to break door grills.

At the height of the attacks early this year, several people were arrested including four politicians from Kakamega County, but they were later released after police failed to connect them to the killings.

Advertisement