Mr Jotham Sumba, the Mukangu village elder, arrested the woman and rushed the boy to Mukhonje Dispensary for treatment.

Kakamega County Criminal Investigations officer Peter Kimulwo said the suspect had been arrested and would be arraigned.

By BENSON AMADALA

An eleven-year-old boy from Kakamega East sub-county is nursing serious injuries after his mother allegedly slashed him with a machete.

The woman had accused her son of stealing the egg valued at Sh15.

The Class Six pupil sustained deep cuts to his wrist and fingers during the attack before neighbours rushed and saved him.

“I do not understand what came over the woman. I have arrested the suspect and taken her to Kambiri Police Station to record a statement,” said Mr Sumba.

He added: “The boy has been living with his mother while his father works in another town. We have informed him of what happened, he is traveling home and we expect him by tomorrow (Friday) morning.”