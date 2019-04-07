By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

Locals lynched three suspected robbers in Kapsaos village early Sunday morning, police said.

Two other suspects escaped, Kericho County police boss James Mugera said.

“Villagers descended on the gang after an alarm was raised as they attempted to break into a house,” the police boss said.

A Toyota Probox which was allegedly to be used as a getaway car by the suspects was torched by the villagers during the 3am incident.

The vehicle was towed to Kericho Police Station and the bodies of the suspects were taken to Kericho County Referral Hospital Mortuary.

The incident happened against the backdrop of a series of murders in the county.

On Tuesday, a couple and their eight-year-old son were killed in Melit village.

Kericho Deputy County Police Commander Patricia Nasio said that the victims had deep head cuts inflicted by sharp objects by an unknown number of assailants on Monday night.

“Both the husband and wife had deep head and facial cuts while the eight-year-old boy had deep cuts at the back,” said Ms Nasio.

The police boss said the attackers cut window grills to access the house and attacked the victims in their bedroom but did not harm the younger child.

“We have commenced investigations into the incident and we will shed more light when we make a breakthrough. We are also appealing to members of the public to volunteer any information they may have to us which will be treated as confidential,” said Ms Nasio.