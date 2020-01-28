By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Fire broke out at Chebwagan Boys Secondary School in Kericho County on Monday night burning a dormitory.

The 8pm inferno, whose cause is yet to be established, consumed property of unknown value.

The fire broke out as the students were attending evening studies.

The students and residents from the neighbourhood desperately attempted to put out the fire but with little success.

"There are no injuries so far reported as a result of the fire whose cause is yet to be established,” said Ms Felicia Nanjala, the Bureti Sub-County police commander.

Ms Nanjala said fire departments from Kericho County and multinational tea companies in the region had been alerted and were expected to deploy equipment to the school.