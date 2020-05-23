Several other vehicles also crashed in the accident leading to the loss of lives.

By BAYA SAMUEL

Five people were on Saturday afternoon killed in a multiple crash on Kericho -Nakuru highway.

The accident, which involved a truck and five other vehicles, occured at the Londiani junction in Kericho County.

Londiani OCPD Musa Kongoli said the driver of the truck that was heading towards Kericho from Nakuru, lost control of the vehicle before the lorry collided head-on with an oncoming matatu that was heading to Nakuru from Kericho.

Several other vehicles also crashed in the accident the led to the death of two women and three men.

"It is sad that we have lost five people in this accident. Two women and three men. Most of the casualties were in the matatu. The truck driver sustained injuries and has been taken to hospital," said Mr Kongoli.

The OCPD said 12 others were taken to various hospitals in Kericho.