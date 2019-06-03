Woman found brutally murdered in Kericho

Police are looking for the man who is said to have fled after committing the murder.

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

A woman was on Monday found murdered in Kericho County’s Ainamoi Constituency in a suspected case of love gone sour.

Ms Gladys Chepkirui’s naked body, which had multiple injuries, was found in her house. Ms Chepkirui was allegedly attacked and killed by a man she is said to have had a relationship with.

QUARREL

It is claimed that the man arrived at the victim’s home on Sunday night before a quarrel ensued, leading to a fight and her subsequent murder.

“Ms Chepkirui’s daughter informed us of the murder this (Monday) morning, we rushed to the house and found her body which had several injuries,” said Mrs Sarah Kosgey, the victim’s step mother.

"The matter is under investigation, the body has been moved to Kericho Hospital Mortuary for preservation ahead of a post-mortem to establish the cause of death,” said Kericho County Police Commander James Mugera.

FLED

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified middle aged man was in Monday found at a quarry in Kipkelion East Constituency in Kericho County.