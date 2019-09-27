The guard is said to have failed to report the incident to the police and he was captured on surveillance cameras moving a ladder used by the gangsters.

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

A watchman has been arrested in connection with the murder of a prominent businessman in Kericho County.

The guard at Rai Cement factory, which is on the border of Kericho and Kisumu counties, was arrested on Wednesday over the brutal murder of the company’s manager Chetan Vyas.

MORE SUSPECTS

Mr Stephen Chacha, a criminal investigation officer, confirmed the arrest Thursday and said that three more suspects are being sought.

“We have arrested a watchman at the factory in connection with the incident because he removed a ladder which was used by the gangsters to access the compound before the murder,” said Mr Chacha in a brief statement.

The guard is said to have failed to report the incident to the police and he was captured on surveillance cameras moving a ladder used by the gangsters.

Kericho County Deputy Police Commander Patricia Nasio said the suspects captured on CCTV camera mounted outside the house gained entry into the house through the roof by removing the tiles.

Ms Nasio said once the gangsters gained entry into the house, they went to the businessman’s bedroom where they tied his hands and legs and strangled him to death.

She noted that the three-man gang strangled to death Mr Vyas in his bedroom where his body was discovered with his hands and legs bound with a rope.