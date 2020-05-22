Mr Tangus condemned the incident saying preliminary investigations had shown that the medic was shot near his gate.

He was initially admitted to Litein AIC Hospital before being transferred to Tenwek.

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

A clinical officer is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot by a police officer in Kericho County during curfew hours.

The medic, who is an employee of Tenwek Mission Hospital, underwent a surgical operation on his leg to remove the bullet on Thursday.

He was shot at Cheborge trading centre in Bureti constituency at 7.30 Wednesday as police officers implemented curfew orders.

SERIOUS INJURIES

"The victim has been operated on, after the bullet ripped through his leg, causing serious injuries. He bled a lot before being brought to the hospital for treatment," said Tenwek Hospital Acting Chief Executive Officer Shem Tangus.

Mr Tangus condemned the incident saying preliminary investigations had shown that the medic was shot near his gate.

"We will follow up the matter with relevant authorities to ensure thorough investigations are done and action is taken against the culprit," said Mr Tangus.

Bureti Sub-County Police Commander Felicia Nafula confirmed the shooting saying investigations into the incident had been launched.

"It is true there was a shooting incident with preliminary report indicating that rowdy youths pelted police officers on duty with stones leading to one of the security officers shooting in the air," said Ms Nafula.

CONDEMNED SHOOTING

She added: "In the course of the melee that followed, a resident was injured and has been taken to hospital for treatment,"

The incident has been condemned by residents and eye witnesses who said the medic was shot as he walked to his gate.

"It is a case of a trigger-happy police officer who misused a firearm and put the life of an innocent man at risk," said Mr Philip Kipng'eno.

Mr Kipngeno said the misuse of firearms and abuse of power by police officers had become rampant in Bomet and Kericho counties since the curfew orders to curb the spread of Covid-19 were issued.