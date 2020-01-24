By VITALIS KIMUTAI

A student from Kericho County has turned himself in to authorities, saying he stabbed his father to death following a quarrel on Thursday night.

Toroton chief Richard Koech said the 18-year-old, Form Three boy killed his father using a Somali sword at around 9pm at Kapinguron village in Kipkelion Sub-county.

He said on Friday that reports indicated the boy returned early from school that day, without a satisfactory explanation.

A quarrel ensued later when his father demanded the explanation, and was followed by a physical fight in which the boy stabbed the man in the stomach several times.

The man, 39, died at Fort Tenant Sub-county Hospital, where rescuers took him.

His body was taken to the mortuary at St Vincent de Paul Mission Hospital in Muhoroni.

The boy fled after the incident but later turned himself in to the chief, who alerted police.