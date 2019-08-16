The suspect’s father was away from home at the time of the incident.

Area assistant chief Stephen Korir confirmed the arrest of the suspect who is alleged to have been drunk at the time of the incident.

He is alleged to have physically assaulted his mother and threatened to kill her with a panga before raping her on Thursday night.

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Police in Kericho County on Friday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly raping his 60-year-old mother.

The man is being held at Chepseon Police Station in Kipkelion East constituency after committing the crime Mosomborik village in Chepcholiet sub location.

DRUNK

“He is alleged to have arrived at his mother’s home at night and woke her up before ordering her to lie down on the floor.

When she resisted, the suspect slapped her as he threatened to cut her to pieces with a panga,” said Mr Korir.

The suspect’s father was away from home at the time of the incident.

The victim reported the matter to a neighbour shortly after the suspect had left her hurt.

“She reported the matter to my office and we mounted a search with members of Nyumba Kumi initiative and villagers. The suspect was arrested at a drinking den in the village. We have handed him over to the police,” said Mr Korir.

Members of the public who were baying for the suspect’s blood were restrained by the police after word went round that he had been arrested for sexually assaulting his mother.

The victim was treated at Londiani Sub-County Hospital.

The suspect will be arraigned on Monday to answer to rape and assault charges.