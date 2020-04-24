The suspect has revealed to the police how he travelled from Nairobi to Kericho despite the government's travel restrictions.

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

A second person among 15 people who escaped from Covid-19 quarantine centre in Nairobi has surrendered to police in Kericho County.

The man had been on the run after escaping a police dragnet since running away from the Kenya Medical Training College.

The first escapee was arrested in Bureti constituency on Thursday afternoon and was taken into quarantine.

Franklin Korir, a resident of Tabaita village in Tiriitap Moita location, surrendered at around 6.30am on Friday after learning that detectives from Litein Police Station were trailing him

"He has surrendered to Kenya Medical Training College in Kapkatet where another escapee, Nelson Kiplang'at, is being quarantined after he was arrested on Thursday," said Bureti Sub-County Police Commander Felician Nafula.

Ms Nafula said the suspect revealed that he travelled from Nairobi to Nakuru using matatu belonging to Nyakati Sacco before boarding another one belonging to Classic Sacco which took him from Nakuru to Sotik in Bomet County on Wednesday evening.

"From Sotik trading centre, he trekked to his home in Tabaita village in Cheplanget area, arriving at around 11pm, where he slept overnight before members of the public informed the police," said Ms Nafula.

The suspects were among 15 people who escaped from Nairobi's KMTC quarantine in dramatic scenes.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony on Thursday evening said, "There is no cause for alarm as the suspect (Korir) has been arrested and placed under quarantine. Everything is under control."

Kericho Senator Aron Cheruiyot said he had raised the matter with Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and demanded that action be taken against those who aided the two to travel from Nairobi to Kericho.

"They must have been aided by someone to escape out of Nairobi despite the existing travel restrictions. All their accomplices must be brought to book as well," said Mr Cheruiyot.