By VITALIS KIMUTAI

A 47-year-old man has been quarantined at Londiani Sub-County Hospital in Kericho County over suspected coronavirus infection.

The man was taken to the facility by his wife after he complained of severe cough and weak joints in what doctors said was symptomatic of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

He is said to be a cleric who recently arrived from a meeting in Mombasa before he developed complications.

"He was immediately quarantined in an isolated ward with blood samples taken to Nairobi for specialised analysis and first-aid measures put in place," says a medical report.

The case was reported on Saturday at midnight, but only made public on Monday, according to a police incident report.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and Chief Officer in charge of Medical Services David Ekuwam on Monday night confirmed the case.

"There are 117 isolation beds set aside and available in public and private hospitals across the county," said Prof Chepkwony, adding that there was no cause for alarm.

The man's wife has been asked to self-quarantine at their family home in May Summit area on the border of Kericho and Nakuru counties.

Mr Ekuwam stated that the Kericho County Referral Hospital has 12 beds while Kapkatet Sub-County Hospital has 10. Chemogonday and St Leonard hospitals each have 30 isolation beds.

Yesterday, Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna told journalists that there are currently three suspected cases of Covid-19 infection in the country while a total of 20 people are being monitored.

Three cases have so far been confirmed positive.

The country's first patient is a 27-year-old Kenyan who travelled from the US via London. She tested positive on March 12, a week after returning from the US.