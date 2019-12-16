By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Two people have died after a truck and a matatu collided in Kericho County.

The matatu belonging to Kisii Prestige Sacco was travelling towards Kericho town while the truck was headed in the opposite direction towards Litein trading centre when the crash happened on Monday.

"Two people died on the spot while several others are admitted to Kericho County Referral Hospital," said a senior traffic police officer who could not be named as he is not allowed to speak to journalists.

"Those in hospital are in serious condition having sustained multiple injuries," he added.

The matatu driver is said to have been trying to overtake several of vehicles when he hit the truck.

Doctors could not immediately confirm the number of those admitted to the hospital.