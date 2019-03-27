Ex-Uhuru escort now a quarry worker

By NDUNG’U GACHANE

A highly trained Recce squad officer attached to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security detail has now turned to crushing stones at a quarry in Kericho in order to sustain his drinking after he became an alcohol addict.

Nicholas Langat, 28, was suspended in 2016 after he failed to report back on duty in time when he went to his village to attend to his wife who was suffering from throat cancer. She died the same year.

The officer, who was already suffering depression due to the death of his wife who left behind a two-year-old daughter, made his only companion since his aged parents could not understand what he was going through. He ended up being an addict.

SUSPENSION LETTER

According to Mr Langat, he was only given a suspension letter which was sent to Ainamoi Police Station in Kericho County, which is rural home.

The suspension meant that was not dismissed and that he remained a police officer and could therefore not be employed anywhere else.

He said after taking alcohol for two years, he became an addict and now had to do menial odd jobs to sustain his drinking habit.

He did jobs like digging pit latrines and crashing stones at the quarry to cater for his drinking and also look after his daughter and his aged parents.

Speaking to the Nation, Mr Langat said alcohol has destroyed his life and is now willing to live a normal life and possibly get back his job.