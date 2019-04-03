By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

A couple and their eight-year-old son have been found brutally murdered in Melit village near Kericho town in an incident that has left residents in shock.

The couple’s three-month-old baby was discovered unharmed by neighbours at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Unexplained cases of murder and suicides have recently hit the South Rift region.

The murder victims, who were said to have been repeatedly stabbed, were discovered by a neighbour who went to the homestead in the evening.

CRIME INCIDENTS

Residents said that the area is prone to criminal activities with police coming under heavy scrutiny for failure to stem the incidents.

Kipchebor MCA Erick Bett condemned the incident, saying security agencies must bring to book the murderers as a matter of urgency and rid the area of crime.

“This is a diabolical act that must be condemned by all in the society. Killing a mother, her husband and a child is the most heinous crime to have been witnessed in the region in the recent past,” said Mr Bett.

“It is very clear that there is a gang on the loose in Kericho County and whose only motive is to commit murder. The attacks target to wipe out particular families. This must be brought to an end by the police who have been accused of complicity and complacency in the cases,” Mr Bett added.

DEEP CUTS

Kericho Deputy County Police Commander Patricia Nasio said that the victims had deep head cuts inflicted by sharp objects by an unknown number of assailants on Monday night.

“Both the husband and wife had deep head and facial cuts while the eight-year-old boy had deep cuts at the back,” said Ms Nasio.

The police boss said the attackers cut window grills to access the house and attacked the victims in their bedroom but did not harm the younger child.

“We have commenced investigations into the incident and we will shed more light when we make a breakthrough. We are also appealing to members of the public to volunteer any information they may have to us which will be treated as confidential,” said Ms Nasio.