Beds donation boosts Kiambu Covid-19 fight

Kiambu County government has received a major boost in the fight against coronavirus after it received a donation of 100 beds valued at Sh10million.

The beds, donated by Kevian Kenya Limited, producer of Afia and Pick ‘N’ Peel juice brands, will be fitted inside isolation wards and quarantine cents in the county.

Fifty beds will be installed at the Kenya Medical Training College in Thika through a joint partnership with Thika Level Five Hospital, while the remaining batch will be set up at Tigoni Hospital, which is a public health facility.

During the handing over ceremony in Thika yesterday, Kevian Kenya Managing Director Kimani Rugendo said the decision to donate the beds was inspired by the need for public-private goodwill to prepare for the unexpected, in case there is a surge of new infections.

“We are joining hands so that we are not caught unawares, encase of an urgent need for isolation and quarantine centres that need beds to host the patients,” said Mr Rugendo.

The businessman said the beds were made by Kevian Kenya subsidiary firm, Ramani Recyclers, that is domiciled in Thika.

Kenya Medical Training College Principal Dr Joseph Karanja said the institution has the capacity to handle 150 isolation cases and called on other corporate institutions to support the initiative.

“We laud Kevian Kenya for their generosity in the fight against Covid-19,” said Dr Karanja.

Kiambu Governor James Nyoro announced last week that the county has reserved a unit at the Tigoni Level 4 Hospital for coronavirus patients.

“Luckily an extra hospital building is nearing completion in Tigoni. The facility has a capacity of 60 beds but we shall gradually revise this upward to 150 beds,” said Mr Nyoro.

Wednesday, Mr Nyoro lauded the donation from Kevian Kenya and called on other corporate’s to chip in and help.