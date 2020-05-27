By AMOS NGAIRA

Kikuyu Benga musician Jimmy Walter Githinji, popularly known by his stage name Jimmy Wayuni, has died in a car crash.

Wayuni died on Tuesday night after his car rammed into a lorry at Kahawa Sukari near Githurai 45, as he headed to Nairobi from Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Wayuni, a retired Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) deputy commissioner was going to drop off a fellow musician when the fatal crash occurred.

His friend, Jacksam Kibandi, survived the crash and is in hospital.

Ruiru OCPD Phineas Ringera told the Nation by phone that the musician was trying to exit from Thika Road at Githurai 45 when he hit a lorry from behind.

“What we have gathered so far is that the said musician was heading from Ruiru to Nairobi. He tried to exit the highway at Kahawa Sukari and join the service lane that leads to Githurai 45 when he rammed into a lorry,” said Mr Ringera

“He was seriously injured and was rushed to St Joseph Hospital where he passed away while undergoing treatment,” added the police boss.

Mr Ringera said Wayuni’s body was transferred to Kenyatta University Funeral Home.

The wreckage of his vehicle was towed to Kahawa Sukari Police Post.

The musician is known for his hit songs “Airitu a Ruiru” and “Wayuni Utuire Uhenagia” among others.

Speaking to the Nation Wednesday morning, musician Kamande Wa said he received the news of the death with shock.

"We are still all in shock after learning of his death," he said.

Kioi said he will always remember Wayuni, whom he backed during live shows and in some of his recordings.

"Wayuni will be remembered for his generosity and willingness to support other artistes," Kioi said.

Also eulogising Wayuni were veteran musicians Peter Kigia Wa Esther and Ben Githae, a gospel artiste.

Wayuni’s fans have taken to social media to eulogise the singer, who also worked with fellow top musicians from central Kenya, including Queen Jane, Musaimo, James Wahome Maingi, and Daniel Kamau (DK).

In an uncanny coincidence last August, another Kikuyu Benga musician John Demathew also perished in a crash involving his car and a lorry near Thika town.

Besides music, the retired taxman also had an interest in filmmaking, having acted in several home-grown movies.