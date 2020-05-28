By SIMON CIURI

Benga musician Jimmy Walter Githinji, popularly known as Jimmy Wayuni, was in a jovial mood on Tuesday when he died, his widow told the Nation on Wednesday.

Ms Rosemary Wambui, 37, said the last conversation they had was in the morning as she left for work.

“We were at home. He was happy and nothing looked out of the ordinary,” Ms Wambui said at Kahawa Sukari police station, where she had gone to record a statement.

Worry set in at 9.30pm as her husband had not arrived at home. “I tried calling him several times to no avail. The call was going through but he wasn’t picking it. Later, his phone went off. I suspected something was amiss,” she said.

Ms Wambui added that she received a call from friends on Wednesday morning informing her that Githinji had died in a road accident.

“He was a loving husband and father of our two children. A very generous man indeed," she said

Githinji was heading to Nairobi from Ruiru when his car rammed into a lorry near Githurai 45.

Ruiru OCPD Phineas Ringera said the musician was attempting to enter a service lane from Thika Road when the vehicle hit the lorry.

“He was taken to St Joseph Hospital with serious injuries but died as he was being treated,” the police chief said.

The body was taken to Kenyatta University Funeral Home. One of Githinji's hit song is “Airitu a Ruiru”.