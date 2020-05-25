By SIMON CIURI

More by this Author

Confusion has arisen over the real source of relief food donated to some Kiambu County residents and which is said to be contaminated, forcing the recipients to return it.

Kiambu County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga on Monday maintained that the food that has reportedly been found harmful after consumption by some families was distributed by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah and a team said to be affiliated to Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Wanyanga said that 24 people returned the food.

But Mr Ichung'wah on Monday denied involvement in the distribution of the ‘bad food’.

DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

Mr Wanyanga told the Nation that he was aware of the distribution channels from Mr Ichung’wah’s camp and even went ahead to provide contacts and the names of the churches and pastors who were tasked with distributing the foodstuffs.

Advertisement

He said his office was never consulted or involved in the distribution of the food.

“The pastors were given food to distribute to their followers. People have started returning it to the chief in charge of Gikambura area where the food was distributed,” Mr Wanyanga told the Nation.

“I was not involved in the distribution. Nobody else has distributed food in that area. It came from Mr Ichung'wah and his team,” he added.

LOCAL PASTORS

Contacted by the Nation, Mr Ichung'wah did not rule out having distributed food in the said area but clarified that they did so through the help of local pastors but not through unknown individuals.

He said the foodstuffs said to be unfit for consumption and which were branded William Ruto Foundation and Kimani Ichung'wah had been distributed by their political opponents to portray his team in bad light.

“These are fake packaging and the said foodstuffs did not come from us. We distributed our food through organised channels that involved church leaders with a list of identified beneficiaries,” said Mr Ichung'wah.

NOT FROM US

“But what we have gathered so far is that the food which has turned out to be unfit for consumption was being distributed by someone in a land cruiser in Gikambura and, as a matter of fact, it did not come from us,” explained the Kikuyu legislator.

David Githinji, a resident of Gikambura who received the food donation on Sunday at around 4.30pm, told the Nation that a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle arrived and one of the occupants signalled to the pedestrian to come and pick the food donations and later spend off.

“It was a pack of cooking oil, maize flour and sugar. We noticed the tea leaves had a sour and funny taste and colour when we used it. Later on one of my family members had a stomach ache. We have just recorded a statement with the police,” Mr Githinji told the Nation.