Ms Achieng refuted claims that his son had recorded statement with police over threats to his life.

By SIMON CIURI

More by this Author

Mystery continues to surround the death of Kahawa Wendani Ward Representative Cyrus Omondi, who was found dead in his hotel room in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday while on an official duty.

On Thursday, Omondi’s mother Millicent Achieng Odhiambo told the Nation in an interview at her home that her son had visited her at her workplace last week where she sells fish before he flew out of the country and promised that he would be back on Sunday evening.

LAST CHAT

“He was jovial and in high spirits as usual. We joked and that was the last conversation I had with him,” said Ms Achieng at her home in Kahawa Wendani.

She said her son had never had any signs of bad health and doubted the reports that her son died of a heart attack.

“What I am hearing is strange to me that my son died of heart attack while in a hotel room. Cyrus had never had any health problem but we are optimistic that the post-mortem will tell the truth on how he met his death,” she added.

Related Stories Kahawa Wendani MCA found dead

Advertisement

Omondi’s mother told the Nation that her son had never complained or confided to her that his life was in any danger.

Ms Achieng refuted claims that his son had recorded statement with police over threats to his life.

Omondi's wife Jackline Mwongeli told the Nation in an interview that she communicated with her husband on Friday last after he arrived in India and he informed her that he had arrived safely.

“Cyrus left Nairobi on Thursday last week and on Friday he called me to inform that he had arrived safely. He was jovial and asked me about how our children were fairing and I told him we were ok. He told me that he would return to Nairobi on Sunday this week," Ms Mwongeli told the Nation as she scrolled the last chats she had with her husband on WhatsApp.

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura who condoled with the family termed the late Mr Omondi as a hero who showed that ethnicity was slowly losing its place in Kenya given the late Omondi was voted in a multi-ethnic county.

“The late Mr Omondi was very vibrant in fighting corruption in Kiambu County.