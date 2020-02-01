By NATION REPORTER

Limuru policeman Reagan Otieno Oyugi has been arrested alongside two people accused of impersonating National Intelligence Service and Interpol officers.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reported this via Twitter on Saturday, saying the impersonated officers were on a special mission at Great Wall gardens in Athi River Sub-county.

Mr Oyugi, a police constable based at the DCI in Limuru, was apprehended alongside Mr George Obonyo Orwa and Mr Calvin Nyaure.

The DCI said they were found with a vehicle KAJ 934L, in which were one loaded mini Ceska pistol, a pair of handcuffs and a mobile phone resembling a police pocket phone were found.

Two finger print slabs, a rubber stamp, 10 renewal of firearm certificates and a civilian firearm certificate were also found in the car.

The suspects were taken into police custody for investigations into the matter.