The government has faulted politicians who gave out relief food to residents of Kikuyu Constituency in Kiambu County, even as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) takes over investigations into the mysterious poisoning.

Central Regional Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga Wednesday said that authorities were not involved in the distribution of the relief supplies as required.

Mr Nyagwanga said investigations are ongoing and that the DCI and the Ministry of Health are running tests on some of the food given out.

“We have taken samples for tests to establish what caused the people to fall sick. Investigations are underway with the help of relevant departments,” he said.

POLITICIANS CAUTIONED

Security officials have cautioned politicians against uncoordinated distribution of food, saying the politicians who gave out the food failed to follow the required procedure.

“We were not involved in the distribution and this is something that has to stop. What happens when you give people food and then the fall sick? What will you have to say?” Mr Nyagwanga posed.

DENIED INVOLVEMENT

The relief materials were given out under the names of DP William Ruto Foundation and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah.

But the two distanced themselves from the poisonous food, saying that their political rivals were behind the ploy to tarnish their names.

Last month, the government banned uncoordinated direct delivery of food and non-food donations to vulnerable communities in a bid to enforce order and dignity in the distribution of relief supplies.

County Covid-19 emergency response committees were placed in charge of distribution of the food and other materials from donors.