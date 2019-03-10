By NATION REPORTER

Police on Saturday night raided Two Cousins Distillers Limited in Thika as part of an investigation into allegations of tax evasion and other offences.

Via Twitter on Sunday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) explained that the raid came after officers confiscated contraband goods en route to Karuri, Kiambu County.

"The driver of the vehicle was arrested and investigations led DCI detectives to Two Cousins Distillers-Munene Industry," it said.

The DCI reported that drums of ethanol, cartons of Trace Vodka and documents were taken from the company.

It did not give details of the investigation but said Two Cousins was placed under tight security following the operation led by the Flying Squad.

It added that the directors of the company were at large.

A sign outside the premises of Two Cousins Distillers Limited in Thika in this photo supplied by the DCI on March 10, 2019 following a raid. PHOTO | COURTESY

PAST RAIDS

On February 24, Platinum Distillers Limited, an alcoholic drinks manufacturer based in Ruiru, was closed down over an alleged plot to evade payment of up to Sh14 million in taxes.

The factory was shut during a sting operation by officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). Four people were arrested.

Platinum's case came a few weeks after that of African spirits, a Thika-based alcohol manufacturing plant.

Early in February, African Spirits was found in possession of ethanol of questionable quality and suspected fake KRA stamps following a raid officers from the Flying Squad, the KRA and the DCI.

The company is the producer of Bluemoon vodka, Legend brandy, Glenrock whiskey, Furaha gin, and Furaha Vodka, among others drinks.

