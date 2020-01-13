By MARY WAMBUI

A Kiambu businesswoman who was on December 30 charged with being in illegal possession of a Ceska pistol bearing an ‘invisible’ serial number, bullets and spent cartridges now claims that her life is in danger.

She was charged at the Gatundu Law Courts.

Ms Alice Njeri Kimani, 50, the proprietor of an animal feeds firm situated at Nembu shopping centre in Gatundu South has filed her concerns with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) ahead of the mention of her case on January 16, 2020.

Ms Kimani, who is out on a Sh400,000 bond, has linked her fears to the gun case.

DENIED CHARGES

An affidavit filed by Police Constable William Mutuku claims that the items were found in a bedroom belonging to Ms Kimani in her compound in Karirana village, Gatundu South on the night of December 29.

She denied the allegations when she appeared in court.

Prior to her taking plea on Friday last week, the accused had spent four nights at the Gatundu South Police Station cells after officers failed to have her held for 10 days for ballistic tests and forensic examinations to be conducted on the exhibits.

SECOND SUSPECT

The police wanted more time to also be able to arrest a second suspect, an alleged accomplice of Ms Kimani whom they claimed was in possession of another firearm, a Glock pistol, and ammunition on the night she was arrested.

“That owing to the facts stated and the release of the suspect is likely to interfere with investigations if released, I pray to this honourable court to be granted 10 working days so as to complete my investigations,” PC Mutuku told court.

But the court found the request for 10 days unjustified and ordered that the suspect be remanded at the Gatundu Police Station for four days.

“The nature of the exhibits is such that the police would require forensic examination and I agree that this may require some time. This would also enable the suspect to record her statement and police investigate whether she is a licensed firearm carrier,” the court said.