JKUAT student on the run after stabbing woman

Police officers in Juja, Kiambu County on Saturday launched a manhunt for a fourth year student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology who on Saturday morning stabbed his girlfriend.

In a statement, the police said that Mr Simon Angwenyi stabbed the woman identified as Ms Christine Ndunge Peter twice on the abdomen.

Ms Ndunge was later taken to the Thika Level V Hospital. Mr Angwenyi vanished after committing the crime.