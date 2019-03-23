JKUAT student on the run after stabbing woman
Police officers in Juja, Kiambu County on Saturday launched a manhunt for a fourth year student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology who on Saturday morning stabbed his girlfriend.
In a statement, the police said that Mr Simon Angwenyi stabbed the woman identified as Ms Christine Ndunge Peter twice on the abdomen.
Ms Ndunge was later taken to the Thika Level V Hospital. Mr Angwenyi vanished after committing the crime.
The police said that the victim was in a stable condition and that “efforts to trace the victim were on progress.”