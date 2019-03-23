 JKUAT student on the run after stabbing woman - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Kiambu

JKUAT student on the run after stabbing woman

Saturday March 23 2019

knife crime

A JKUAT student is on the run after allegedly stabbing a woman in Juja, Kiambu on March 23, 2019. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • In a statement, the police said that Mr Simon Angwenyi stabbed the woman identified as Ms Christine Ndunge Peter twice on the abdomen.
Advertisement
By NYABOGA KIAGE
More by this Author

Police officers in Juja, Kiambu County on Saturday launched a manhunt for a fourth year student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology who on Saturday morning stabbed his girlfriend.

In a statement, the police said that Mr Simon Angwenyi stabbed the woman identified as Ms Christine Ndunge Peter twice on the abdomen.

Ms Ndunge was later taken to the Thika Level V Hospital. Mr Angwenyi vanished after committing the crime.

The police said that the victim was in a stable condition and that “efforts to trace the victim were on progress.”

Related Stories

18/2/2019

Girl, 16, stabs boyfriend to death

Teenager knifes casual labourer at her parent's home in Ndhiwa.

  • 8/3/2019 Man in custody over stabbing of Man United fan in Paris
  • 16/3/2019 Student’s death raises queries on gang savagery - VIDEO
  • 6 days ago Moi University student stabbed to death in bar