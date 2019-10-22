By MARY WAMBUI

Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro has sworn to seal all loopholes created by dishonest county officials to steal revenue at cess collection points.

The move follows increased and prolonged theft of county revenue by dishonest workers, which had stalled key development projects and affected provision of quality healthcare across Kiambu.

As a consequence of this, the county has been grappling with the challenge of inadequate drugs, dilapidated health infrastructure in need of urgent repairs, lack of essential amenities such as incinerators, laundry machines, drying and ironing facilities and inadequate medical personnel.

CONTRACTORS SUFFER

In addition, some contractors stopped working on the roads that they were building due to lack of funds.

A few months ago, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had warned that the decision by the county to deploy casual workers as revenue collectors was bound to lead to loss of revenue.

After the warning, the commission conducted its investigations that led to the arrest of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, his wife and eight others over graft.

Mr Nyoro joins traditional dancers for a jig during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Ndumberi Stadium.

GOODWILL

With Mr Waititu out of the office, Mr Nyoro is banking on the current goodwill between the executive, the county assembly and local leaders to get Kiambu back on track.

“I acknowledge that the county government has been losing money through loopholes created deliberately by some dishonest workers. We are going to progressively restore order,” he assured.

The deputy governor warned that those who will be found guilty of stealing or facilitating the theft of county revenue will be arrested and prosecuted.

WARNING

“We will be very strict and take serious measures on those stealing county revenue at all our collection points. Be warned, your days are numbered. We will catch up with you and you will face the law,” he assured.

He further called on residents of Kiambu County to be patient with him as he works to correct the wrongs that were overseen by his boss.

“We note with concern that some contractors started working on the roads that they have been awarded without budget. We regret this situation. We are consulting to find a lasting solution to this problem. We, however, ask our people for patience as we do this,” the deputy governor added.

MEDICAL SUPPLIES

In his speech at Ndumberi Stadium during Mashujaa Day on Sunday, Mr Nyoro said the executive has held talks with the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority for continuous supply of drugs and other non-medical supplies.