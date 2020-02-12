By MARY WAMBUI

By SIMON CIURI

Kahawa Wendani Ward Representative Cyrus Omondi is dead.

Mr Omondi was found dead in his hotel room in Mumbai, Rono Kosigi the Liaison Officer at the Kenyan High Commission in India confirmed Wednesday.

The MCA was in India for a workshop alongside his colleagues in the Education committee.

The cause of his death could not be immediately established.

Mr Omondi alias Gearbox rose to fame after he emerged amongst the few non-native leaders to win ward seats in Kiambu County after a heated contest in 2017.

More follows.