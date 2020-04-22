Kiambu County to hire 195 medics

By SIMON CIURI

Kiambu County, through the County Public Service Board, has announced 195 vacancies for health workers while citing the need to fix gaps in its healthcare.



The positions advertised include twenty clinical officers, fifty nurses, five pharmaceutical technologists, ten medical laboratory technologists, five community oral health officers and five radiographer positions.



The county is also seeking to hire fourteen assistant public health officers, five assistant public health records and information officers among others.



All the healthcare workers will be employed on contract basis that will run for three years subject to renewal.



Under the remuneration package, Kiambu is offering diploma holders a monthly salary of Sh50,000 while certificate holders will earn Sh40,000.



Kiambu County Communications Director Franklin Wambugu told the Nation that there will be more vacancies in coming days after the Assembly approved the names of members of the County Public Service Board that were eventually sworn in by Mr Nyoro this month.



Advertisement

“It is going to be a continuous process including other positions. The County Public Service Board is now in place,” he said.



Kiambu County has for long been operating without a County Public Service Board owing to political supremacy battles pitting former Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu and Mr Nyoro.



Mr Waititu was eventually impeached over corruption and conflict of interest for allegedly doing business with the county through his proxies.

