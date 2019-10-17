By RICHARD MUNGUTI

The Anti-Corruption Court has dismissed an application by 12 members of the Kiambu assembly who wanted to be joined to the Sh500 million corruption case against Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

In a ruling on Thursday, Milimani Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi said the application lacked merit.

"The averment that the MCAs want to watch over the interests of the majority of Kiambu residents does not hold water," Mr Mugambi added, noting they are the watchdog at the assembly.

He also said their desire to watch the conduct of the embezzlement case was beyond their purview.

PUBLIC INTEREST

Regarding public interest in the case, Mr Mugambi said the Director of Public Prosecution and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission were on the watch.

The court upheld the objection of defence lawyer Mbiyu Kamau, who dismissed the lawmakers and lobby groups as busybodies keen on delaying the case against the governor, his wife and several others.

The magistrate directed the MCAs to pursue their interests at the High Court and said the case against Mr Waititu will proceed.

Mr Waititu and his wife Susan are facing prosecution over an irregular Sh588 million tender award.