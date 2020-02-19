By SIMON CIURI

Kiambu Governor James Nyoro on Wednesday nominated Joyce Wanjiku Ngugi, the widow of former Gatundu South MP Joseph Ngugi, as his deputy.

The newly installed governor also reshuffled his Cabinet.

Nyoro was sworn in as the Kiambu County governor last month. He had been serving in the acting capacity as Kiambu county boss after his former boss Ferdinand Waititu was suspended by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) court over a corruption case and later impeached by ward reps and the Senate.

FEMALE DEPUTY

Soon after Nyoro took the oath of office, leaders started to pile pressure on him to nominate a female deputy.

Kiambu County Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndichu said he had talked to the governor over same and he responded in affirmative.

While congratulating ward reps for doing their oversight role, Mr Ndichu asked Governor Nyoro to consider nominating a female deputy governor.