A businessman from Juja Farm, KiambuCounty, has accused a pastor who presided over his wedding of eloping with his wife of 26 years.

Mr John Kanyua, a father of five, alleged the pastor supported them and even signed their marriage certificate.

Mr Kanyua claimed the pastor’s relationship with his wife started when his wife was appointed an assistant pastor of a church in Juja Farm.

ASSISTANT PASTOR

“I objected Mr Kanyua's appointment as an assistant pastor, but he (my husband) was determined to have his way. I confronted Mr Kanyua’s wife and threatened her not to play games with my husband,” said the pastor’s wife of 34 years.

The pastor’s wife says her husband soon began to invite Mrs Kanyua for family dinner.

“I confronted Mr Kanyua and asked him to keep his wife away from my husband, the two later eloped in 2015,” she added.

Mr Kanyua alleges that bishop would visit his house in the morning and spend the entire day locked with his wife in the house until he sought the intervention of the local administration and the church.

“The pastor later eloped with my wife and children and rented a house at a nearby market,” Mr Kanyua said.

REFUND DOWRY

Mr Kanyua alleges his parents-in-law have since asked him to accept a compensation of the dowry he paid to pave way for their daughter’s new wedding.

He alleges the pastor has informed his children of his intention to marry another wife after separating with their mother.

Mr Kanyua says he still pays school fees for his children and sends them foodstuffs.

“I won’t sit back and watch another man take away my family, I will not allow the wedding to continue,” said Mr Kanyua adding that he is ready to forgiver his wife.

The pastor’s wife says she still does not understand why her husband turned against her.