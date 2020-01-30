By IBRAHIM ORUKO

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has confirmed having signed a Gazette notice communicating the decision to remove Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu from office on Wednesday night.

The contents of the notice were first communicated to the public by nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, who questioned the speed with which it was published.

"I signed off a Gazette notice after the vote was taken," Mr Lusaka told the Nation Thursday morning.

"As to whether it has been published, I really can't say. But, yes, I signed it," he said.

SUPPORTERS PANIC

The emergence of the Gazette notice caused panic among Mr Waititu's supporters after it emerged that his deputy could be sworn in on Thursday morning.

According to reports, invitation cards were sent out on Wednesday night just after the Senate had taken the vote to impeach Mr Waititu.

Speaker Lusaka denied knowledge of such a move, saying the matter is beyond his office.

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura dismissed claims of a planned swearing-in of Deputy Governor James Nyoro as county boss.

"This is a desperate act by people who lost in the Senate. There is no swearing-in ceremony in Kiambu," Senator Mwaura said.