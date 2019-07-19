According to a draft motion, which the Nation has obtained, the Speaker is accused of incurring expenses through false pretence, causing the assembly to lose millions of shillings and hiring people unlawfully.

By ERIC WAINAINA

More by this Author

Two weeks after Kiambu ward reps impeached Majority Leader Antony Ikonya and Chief Whip James Mburu, they have started the process of kicking out Speaker Stephen Ndicho over claims of fraud and abuse of office.

The MCAs have already started collecting signatures to build a case for impeachment, with the notice of the motion expected to be tabled in the House soon.

According to a draft motion, which the Nation has obtained, the Speaker is accused of incurring expenses through false pretence, causing the assembly to lose millions of shillings and hiring people unlawfully.

But Mr Ndicho was Thursday quick to deny the claims, which he described as malicious, promising to deal with the MCAs behind them.

Mr Ndicho, an ally of Governor Ferdinand Waititu, is also being accused of undermining the authority of the assembly and its service board and gross violation of the Constitution.

The Speaker is battling claims that he dishonestly received Sh323,898 for an inspection visit to Shandong Henry Machinery Manufacturing Company in China.