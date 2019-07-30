By SIMON CIURI

Kiambu deputy governor James Nyoro announced Tuesday that he is in charge of operations at the county following the arrest and prosecution of Governor Ferdinand Waititu over irregular Sh588 million tender.

Dr Nyoro said that his first priority is to reduce loss of revenue and hinted of changes at the county to improve services.

“We are in office as long as the governor is away,” Dr Nyoro said flanked the members of the county assembly.