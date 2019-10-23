By SIMON CIURI

More by this Author

Ruiru police acting on a tipoff on Wednesday said they arrested three suspects and recovered over Sh102 million in fake Euro banknotes.

The fake currencies seized from a house in Githurai Kimbo were bundled in 8,890 denomination notes.

Rose Wambui, Mary Muthoni and Tabitha Muhuha were arrested following the raid, police said.

Kiambu police commander Ali Nuno said officials seized chemicals used to clean the fake money from the suspects.

“I want to alert the general public to be very careful of these fake currencies being circulated out there.

"We may have recovered only one suitcase and we do not know how many are there in the market,” he said.