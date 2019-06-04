By MARY WAMBUI

More by this Author

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s woes deepened on Sunday afternoon when hundreds of Githurai 45 residents denied him a chance to address them over delays in the building of a market.

The locals’ fury stemmed from the demolition of stalls by the Kenya National Highways Authority to pave the way for the market and a modern bus park last year.

“We are angry. We operate temporary stalls, which the authorities also want to tear down,” said Ms Jane Mukami, a clothes seller.

SPEECH CUT SHORT

Mr Waititu, who attempted to address the residents shortly after being introduced by Deputy President William Ruto, was cut short by the shouts and heckling.

“I assure you that the market will be rebuilt,” he said amid the noise.

Unlike Mr Waititu, the other leaders who accompanied Mr Ruto made short speeches.

Githurai Matatu Owners Association Chairman Samuel Mwangi Kanyora said traders are tired of empty promises.

“They keep moving us yet no work is going on. We are fed up. The rains have made the situation worse as there is mud all over,” he said.