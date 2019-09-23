By SIMON CIURI

In a bid to stamp his authority in the executive, Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro has withdrawn official vehicles assigned to two senior officials allied to embattled Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

They are Roads, Transport, Public Works and Energy executive Juliet Kimemia and her Finance and Planning counterpart Mr Kigo Njenga who is a former MP for Gatundu North

Mr Nyoro Sunday told the Nation that he authorised the withdrawal of the vehicles and their drivers reassigned because the two were “engaging in politics instead of development” and using the county vehicles for private purposes.

He said they were planted by Mr Waititu in the Cabinet to sabotage him.

Both Mr Njenga and Ms Kimemia confirmed that their official cars have been withdrawn.

“My official car was withdrawn this morning (Friday). (Mr) Nyoro is trying to humiliate me because he views me as a political threat and thinks I will vie for the governor’s seat in 2022. What he is doing is illegal,” Mr Njenga told Nation by phone last week.

Mr Njenga lost his parliamentary seat in the 2017 General Election to Ms Wanjiku Kibeh.

He has been trying to salvage his political career by striking a relationship with Mr Waititu who offered him the county job.

Ms Kimemia also vied for Kiambu senatorial seat and lost.

On Friday, Youth Affairs executive Karungo wa Thang'wa sought to offer solace to his counterparts through a tweet.

“I have offered to share my official vehicle with my colleague CEC for Finance Kigo Njenga after his official county vehicle was withdrawn under unclear circumstances. We are determined to serve our people as per our mandate and the love for our home county,” Mr Thang’wa said.

Mr Thang’wa has always maintained that he does not recognise Mr Nyoro as the acting governor, saying he does not have power to hire or fire.

“Such powers are only reserved for the governor. (Mr) Nyoro is only a ceremonial deputy governor,” he told Nation.

Last Friday, through Gazette Notice No. 8903, Mr Nyoro moved Mr Njenga from the Finance to the Trade docket and replaced him with Mr Wilson Mburu Kang’ethe.