alexa 14 killed, 3 injured in Mombasa-Malindi highway accident - Daily Nation
14 killed, 3 injured in Mombasa-Malindi highway accident

Sunday March 15 2020

Mombasa-Malindi highway accident

The wreckage of the lorry and matatu that were involved in an accident on Mombasa-Malindi highway, in which 14 people died, on March 15, 2020. PHOTO | COURTESY 

In Summary

  • Coast Regional Police Commander Rashid Yakub initially reported seven deaths and said three people were seriously wounded.
  • In an update later in the day, Kilifi County Hospital Medical Superintendent Eddy Nzomo said the number of those who died had doubled to 14.
MOHAMED AHMED
By MOHAMED AHMED
MAUREEN ONGALA
By MAUREEN ONGALA
Fourteen people died on Sunday when a matatu and a lorry collided on the Mombasa-Malindi Highway.

Coast Regional Police Commander Rashid Yakub initially reported seven deaths and said three people were seriously wounded.

"The lorry and the matatu collided head-on. Our officers are at the scene. We will give more updates later," Mr Yakub told the Nation on phone.

In an update later in the day, Kilifi County Hospital Medical Superintendent Eddy Nzomo said the number of those who died had doubled to 14.

The wreckage of the matatu that was involved in
The wreckage of the matatu that was involved in an accident on Mombasa-Malindi highway, in which 14 people died, on March 15, 2020. PHOTO | COURTESY

Dr said the victims were six men, six women, a child and the lorry's driver.

The accident took place at Shauri Moyo near Kijipwa Police Station.

Reports indicated that the matatu had been heading from Kilifi to Mombasa.