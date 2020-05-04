By MAUREEN ONGALA

Police in Kilifi have arrested 21 people in connection with the Sunday night killing of an officer in Rabai Sub-County.

Kilifi County Police Commander James Mugera said a gang armed with machetes and other crude weapons attacked two police officers who were heading to their station after their patrol on Sunday at 7.30pm.

“Two of our officers based at Kambe-Ribe Police Station within Rabai Sub-County were going back to the station after patrol and they were using Bondora-Mwakirunge road and as they were heading back they arrested a bodaboda rider who was transporting mnazi and they were escorting him to the police station for further action,” said Mugera.

ATTACKED FROM BEHIND

Mr Mugera said the victim, Kelvin Kiragu, was carrying the evidence when he was attacked from behind by unknown people. The suspect, Harrison Mwamuye, also joined in the attack.

“The officer was seriously injured and he succumbed to the injuries. During the incident we lost a G3 rifle with 20 rounds that had been issued to that police,” the police boss added.

He said they are in the process of recovering the gun.

“Up to now we have not managed to get the gun. However, a number of suspects have been arrested [and] are assisting us with investigations and I can confirm that we have very useful links and it is just a matter of time before we get the main suspects,” said Mr Mugera.

He said the slain officer had worked at Kambe-Ribe Police Station for one year.