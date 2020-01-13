By CHARLES LWANGA

Six people died on Monday when a bus and a matatu collided head-on on Malindi-Mombasa highway.

Malindi Sub-county Traffic Base Commander, Mr George Naibei, said the driver of the matatu had been speeding on his way from Mombasa to Malindi in Kilifi County.

“He lost control while overtaking a saloon car and moved from its lane, thereby colliding with the bus which was heading to Mombasa,” he said.

Mr Naibei said a private car later hit the Emirates bus from behind, following the accident at Mida.

None of the passengers in the bus and the people in the private car were injured.

Mr Ali Shariff Hussein, the bus driver, told journalists at the scene that he suffered hand and chest injuries.

“I saw the matatu overtaking and tried to avoid it by getting off the road,” he said.