By CHARLES LWANGA

More by this Author

A suspected Al-Shabaab returnee was ambushed and killed while driving to his home in Dabaso, Kilifi County, on New year's Eve.

Omar Salim Unda, 27, was shot three times, in the head and neck, at close range at around 7pm.

Residents said he had been heading from Timboni in Watamu when he was attacked near Dabaso Primary School.

They said two vehicles blocked his saloon car near the junction.

“He veered off the road to avoid hitting one of the two vehicles,” said a source who sought anonymity.

"Two of the assailants came out of their car, dragged him out of his and shot him," the source said, adding they drove off immediately after that.

Advertisement

POLICE BLAMED

The victim's relatives have cried foul, accusing police of killing him.

“I spent the better part of the morning with him and we ate lunch together. He left for Timboni after receiving a call in the evening."

Mr Unda said he suspected the assailants trailed his son from Watamu to Dabaso.

“For the last three years, my family has been subjected to impromptu police raids in the pursuit of my son. He was once arrested and released without any charges,” he said.

REHABILITATED

Mr Unda said his son underwent rehabilitation after returning from Somalia, following suspicion that he had joined the terror group.

He said his son trained as a welder and opened a workshop.

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya, a resident of Dabaso, called for speedy investigations into the alleged extrajudicial killing.

The body was taken to Malindi Sub-county Hospital mortuary and the vehicle driven to Malindi Police Station.