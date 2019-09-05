By MOHAMED AHMED

Police are investigating the mysterious death of an Austrian national in Mtwapa town, Kilifi.

The foreigner collapsed at Casuariana Club before being pronounced dead at Jocham Hospital.

The middle-aged man was with two women at the club who police have since arrested, according to Kilifi South Police Commander Esau Ochokorodi.

A police source said the deceased was rushed to Jambo Jipya Medical Clinic after he had fainted at the entertainment joint.

“Bouncers at the club rushed the foreigner to the medical centre and he was referred to Jocham Hospital where he was pronounced dead,” said the source.

An eyewitness, who did not want to be identified, told Nation that the deceased together with a foreign colleague entered at the club with the two women at around 1am on Tuesday.

“They proceeded to the back of the club where they were drinking. After some time, the foreigner collapsed and white foam seeped from his mouth. That’s when he was rushed to the hospital,” said the witness, who was at the club.

The witness identified the two women only by their first names - Lydia and Evelyne.

The onlooker said the foreigners had visited another club in Bamburi before proceeding to Mtwapa town.

“They were visiting the club for the first time. We have never seen them around.”

Investigators said there are trying to figure out whether the foreigner was drugged at the joint.

The small town in Kilifi County has for years been known for its vibrant weeklong nightlife.

Hundreds of clubs are located in the township and are known to attract foreigners including Germans, Italians, Austrians and Swiss nationals.