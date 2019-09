By MOHAMED AHMED

Police in Kilifi have seized 9,000 rolls of bhang worth Sh5 million.

Two suspects were nabbed with the narcotics in Samburu, Mariakani sub-county, during an operation against drugs trafficking.

The suspects include 52-year-old Caleb Otieno and Jared Omondi, 26.

A police report obtained by the Nation shows that the rolls of bhang were packed in sacks and loaded in a motor vehicle.