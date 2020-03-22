By CHARLES LWANGA

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi will be prosecuted after completing the 14-day forced quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Sunday.

Mr Saburi had refused to self-isolate after arriving from Germany, which is afflicted by coronavirus, on March 7.

Mr Kagwe said the number of positive cases has risen to 15, and that practising hygiene such as hand-washing and embracing the social distance rule will help limit the spread of the virus.

Further, Governor Amason Kingi dispatched health officers to track down people who came into contact with his deputy.

"The emergency response teams have already been deployed across the county to trace these people," he said.

Governor Kingi disclosed that despite testing negative, he started self-isolation on Thursday last week as a precautionary measure.